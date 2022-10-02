Motorist from Tiruvallur dies after hitting speed breaker

He was admitted to the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital, where he succumbed to injury

The Hindu Bureau CHENNAI
October 02, 2022 18:47 IST

A 40-year-old resident of Tiruvallur district who was undergoing treatment in the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital for a head injury sustained in a road accident (RGGGH) died on Saturday.

The Pullarambakkam police, after completing the post-mortem, handed over the body to the victim’s relatives.

The police said R. Senthil Kumar of Kizhanur village was going to his sister’s house in Othikadu village on a two-wheeler on Friday. The motorist fell after he lost control of the vehicle when he hit a speed breaker near Eekattu village.

The victim sustained a head injury and was rushed to the Tiruvallur Government Hospital. However, based on the advice from doctors, he was shifted to RGGGH for specialised treatment.

