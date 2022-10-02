Chennai

Motorist from Tiruvallur dies after hitting speed breaker

A 40-year-old resident of Tiruvallur district who was undergoing treatment in the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital for a head injury sustained in a road accident (RGGGH) died on Saturday.

The Pullarambakkam police, after completing the post-mortem, handed over the body to the victim’s relatives.

The police said R. Senthil Kumar of Kizhanur village was going to his sister’s house in Othikadu village on a two-wheeler on Friday. The motorist fell after he lost control of the vehicle when he hit a speed breaker near Eekattu village.

The victim sustained a head injury and was rushed to the Tiruvallur Government Hospital. However, based on the advice from doctors, he was shifted to RGGGH for specialised treatment.


