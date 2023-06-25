HamberMenu
Motorist fatally run over by crane in Retteri

June 25, 2023 03:42 pm | Updated 03:42 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A 25-year-old motorist from Nandiambakkam village in Tiruvallur district was killed after being run over by a crane on the 200-feet road near Retteri flyover on Saturday (June 24, 2023) night. The pillion rider also sustained minor injuries and was undergoing treatment in a hospital. The Villivakkam Traffic Investigation wing police have filed a case.

A police officer of the Villivakkam Traffic Investigation wing said the victim, M. Vimalesh, a resident of Tiruvallur district, along with his friend R. Thirunesan, a resident of Puzhal, was proceeding in a two-wheeler from Retteri to Padi junction for a personal work.

While proceeding on the Retteri flyover, he allegedly tried to overtake a crane proceeding in front of his vehicle, but lost control of his vehicle and fell down towards the direction of the crane. He was run over by the back-wheel of the crane and was killed on the spot. He was rushed to the Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital where he was pronounced brought dead. The pillion rider was injured.

The Villivakkam Police filed a case against Nitin Kumar, the driver of the crane and are investigating.

