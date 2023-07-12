Motorist falls off bike, killed on Chennai’s Kathipara flyover

July 12, 2023 11:40 am | Updated 11:40 am IST - CHENNAI

A 52-year-old resident of West Saidapet died, after he fell off his vehicle on the Kathipara flyover in Guindy in Chennai, on Tuesday, July 11, 2023.

A senior official of the City Police said P. Balamurugan, a resident of West Jones Road, was returning home on Tuesday morning on his two-wheeler, after he had finished some work. He was on the Kathipara flyover in Guindy, when he lost control of his vehicle and fell. Balamurugan sustained injuries to the back of his head, and was taken to the Saidapet Corporation Hospital in an ambulance, for emergency treatment. He was later transferred to the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital, but died in the night without responding to treatment.

After the post-mortem was completed, the police handed over the body to his relatives. The Mount Traffic Investigation police have filed a case and are investigating.