Motorist dies after ramming into median 

Published - July 05, 2024 10:12 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A 25-year-old motorist died after his two-wheeler rammed into a median in Kottivakkam in the early hours of Friday.

The victim has been identified as Vignesh, 25, a painter and a resident of Vetuvankanni. While, he was returning on his two-wheeler from Adyar in the early hours, he lost balance and crashed the bike on the median. The Traffic police personnel reached the spot and rushed Vignesh, who was fighting for his life, to Government Stanley Hospital. Traffic investigation police, Adyar have registered a case and are investigating.

