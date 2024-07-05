Motorist dies after ramming into median 

A 25-year-old motorist died after his two-wheeler rammed into a median in Kottivakkam in the early hours of Friday.

The victim has been identified as Vignesh, 25, a painter and a resident of Vetuvankanni. While, he was returning on his two-wheeler from Adyar in the early hours, he lost balance and crashed the bike on the median. The Traffic police personnel reached the spot and rushed Vignesh, who was fighting for his life, to Government Stanley Hospital. Traffic investigation police, Adyar have registered a case and are investigating.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.