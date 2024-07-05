GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Motorist dies after ramming into median 

Published - July 05, 2024 10:12 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A 25-year-old motorist died after his two-wheeler rammed into a median in Kottivakkam in the early hours of Friday.

The victim has been identified as Vignesh, 25, a painter and a resident of Vetuvankanni. While, he was returning on his two-wheeler from Adyar in the early hours, he lost balance and crashed the bike on the median. The Traffic police personnel reached the spot and rushed Vignesh, who was fighting for his life, to Government Stanley Hospital. Traffic investigation police, Adyar have registered a case and are investigating.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.