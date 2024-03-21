GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Motorist dies after falling off flyover

Police said the 29-year-old victim was a food delivery agent; he fell off the Nelson Manickam Road flyover and died on the spot

March 21, 2024 11:36 pm | Updated 11:36 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A 29-year-old motorist was killed after he fell off a flyover on Thursday.

A senior official of the Chennai City Traffic Police said that T. Deepak, a resident of Mylapore, was working as a food delivery agent. He was riding his two-wheeler on Nelson Manickam Road to deliver food around 5 a.m. when he lost control of the vehicle while attempting to take the flyover, hit a concrete wall, and fell from the flyover on to the service road. He was not wearing a helmet, and died of head injury. 

The Anna Nagar Traffic Investigation police filed a case and sent the body to the Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital for a post-mortem. 

