Motorist dies after falling from flyover

A 25-year-old motorist, who was reportedly overspeeding, died after falling down from the Irumbuliyur flyover on Thursday morning.

According to the police, Radha Krishnan , of Tirunelveli works in a company in Chennai. He was riding from Madhuravoyal to Perungalathur. While he was negotiating a curve, he lost control of the vehicle and hit the wall of the Irumbuliyur flyover.

He fell from the flyover and died. Other motorists informed the police control room and officers from the Chromepet police station rushed to the spot and registered a case. His body was sent to the Chromepet Government Hospital for post mortem.

Further investigation is on. “There have been two similar accidents on the flyover. Motorists come at a high speed and hit the flyover while trying to negotiate the curve. We have placed barricades and reflectors to emphasise speed limit, but motorists need to exercise discipline,” said a policeman.