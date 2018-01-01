Motorcyclist run over by bus

A software engineer died when a speeding Metropolitan Transport Corporation bus ran over him on a narrow stretch of Medavakkam Main Road in Madipakkam. The accident took place around 10 p.m. on Saturday.

G. Dineshkumar, 39, was a resident of Ambattur. Traffic police suspect that Dineshkumar, who was on his motorcycle, took a turn into the main thoroughfare from a narrow lane.

He slowed down as the road was in a bad condition due to ongoing work but skidded and came under the wheels of the bus that was plying from Medavakkam to Koyambedu.

“The bus driver was unable to control the vehicle and ran over him,” said a police officer. Dineshkumar died on the spot.

The St. Thomas Traffic Investigation police removed the body to the Government Hospital in Chromepet for a post-mortem examination.

The victim’s body was handed over to family members on Sunday.

The driver of the bus, P. Rathinasabapathy, 42, of Nadukuppam village in Panruti taluk, has been booked and further investigation is on.

SSI injured

A Special Sub-Inspector of Police attached to the Tambaram police station, D. Sakthivel, 56, was badly injured when his two-wheeler was knocked down by a speeding car on GST Road near Irumbuliyur on Saturday night. Mr. Sakthivel and a homeguard, E. Lakshmanan, 40, who were patrolling GST Road, were rushed to a hospital after the accident and are recovering.

The car driver, R. Elango, 40, was arrested.