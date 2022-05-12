Motorcyclist killed in hit-and-run on GNT Road

Special Correspondent May 12, 2022 17:50 IST

The victim was employed in a private college in Gummidipoondi and was returning home at the time of accident

A motorcyclist was killed in a hit-and-run on G.N.T. Road in Kavarapettai police station limits in Tiruvallur district on Wednesday night. The victim was identified as D. Panneerselvam of Gummidipoondi. The police have launched a search for the vehicle that hit his motorcycle and are studying the CCTV footage. A police official said Panneerselvam worked as an administrative staff in a private college in Puduvayal near Gummidipoondi. He was returning home when the accident occurred. The victim was rushed to the Government Stanley Hospital where he died. The police handed over the body to the victim’s relative after the post-mortem.



