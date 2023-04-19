Motorcyclist killed in hit-and-run near Thirumangalam

April 19, 2023 10:49 pm | Updated 10:49 pm IST - CHENNAI

A motorcyclist was killed and the pillion rider severely injured in a hit-and-run in Thirumangalam on Tuesday night. The police have launched a search for the car.

The Thirumangalam Traffic Investigation Wing police have filed a case under three sections of the Indian Penal Code against the unidentified car driver.

A police officer said D. Prasanth, a resident of Avadi, and his colleague R. Shankar, a native of Tiruchi district, both working in a factory near Korattur, were going towards Thirumangalam after finishing their night shift on the 100-feet-road when a car hit them from behind. Prasanth was killed on the spot. However, Shankar sustained leg injuries and is undergoing treatment at a private hospital.

The Thirumangalam Traffic Investigation wing sent the body of the victim to the Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital for post-mortem. The police are checking the footage in the closed circuit television (CCTV) cameras in the vicinity.

