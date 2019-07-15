Chennai

Motorcyclist killed in accident near Porur

more-in

A motorcyclist was killed on Sunday after being hit by a tanker lorry in Porur.

J. Arumugam, 41, a resident of Nolambur, was proceeding on the Chennai bypass near Porur lake, when a tanker lorry rammed against the two-wheeler he was riding. He was rushed to the Government Kilpauk Hospital and then shifted to a private hospital for treatment. However, he died in the evening. His body was sent to the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital for post-mortem.

The traffic police investigation wing has filed a case and arrested the tanker lorry driver.

Comments
Related Topics Chennai
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 15, 2019 3:16:14 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/motorcyclist-killed-in-accident-near-porur/article28430783.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY