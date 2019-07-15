Motorcyclist killed in accident near Porur

A motorcyclist was killed on Sunday after being hit by a tanker lorry in Porur.

J. Arumugam, 41, a resident of Nolambur, was proceeding on the Chennai bypass near Porur lake, when a tanker lorry rammed against the two-wheeler he was riding. He was rushed to the Government Kilpauk Hospital and then shifted to a private hospital for treatment. However, he died in the evening. His body was sent to the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital for post-mortem.

The traffic police investigation wing has filed a case and arrested the tanker lorry driver.