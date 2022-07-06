Motorcyclist killed in accident at Gummidipoondi

He was hit by a speeding container truck

A 34-year-old resident of GNT Road in Gummidipoondi was killed after he was hit by a speeding container truck on Tuesday evening. The victim was identified as E. Karthick.

He was proceeding from Gummidipoondi to Kavaraipettai on GNT Road on his two wheeler. A container truck coming from the opposite direction hit his vehicle near Verkadu. Karthick sustained severe injuries and was rushed to Gummidipoondi Government Hospital where he was pronounced brought dead. After the post-mortem, the body was handed over to the relatives.

Gummidipoondi Sipcot police have filed a case against the truck driver for over speeding and causing the accident.