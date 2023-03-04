Motorcyclist injured after AIADMK banner falls on him

March 04, 2023 10:10 pm | Updated 10:10 pm IST - CHENNAI

A 31-year-old motorcyclist was injured in Kodambakkam after a banner kept for the family function of a former AIADMK MLA fell on him on Friday.

The police said the victim was R. Balaji from Ambattur. On Friday afternoon, he was riding a two-wheeler from Vadapalani to Nungambakkam. When he crossed the Kodambakkam flyover, a banner fell on him and he suffered injuries on his shoulder, head and chest. He was taken to a nearby hospital.

The banner was kept by local AIADMK functionaries for a family function of V.N. Ravi, former AIADMK MLA.

