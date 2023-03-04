HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Motorcyclist injured after AIADMK banner falls on him

March 04, 2023 10:10 pm | Updated 10:10 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A 31-year-old motorcyclist was injured in Kodambakkam after a banner kept for the family function of a former AIADMK MLA fell on him on Friday.

The police said the victim was R. Balaji from Ambattur. On Friday afternoon, he was riding a two-wheeler from Vadapalani to Nungambakkam. When he crossed the Kodambakkam flyover, a banner fell on him and he suffered injuries on his shoulder, head and chest. He was taken to a nearby hospital.

The banner was kept by local AIADMK functionaries for a family function of V.N. Ravi, former AIADMK MLA.

Related Topics

Chennai / accident (general)

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.