Motorcyclist dies after hitting a median on ECR

June 18, 2023 08:27 pm | Updated 08:27 pm IST - CHENNAI

A 24-year-old motorcyclist was killed and his pillion rider, 23, seriously injured after their two-wheeler hit the median at Injambakkam in the small hours of Sunday. The Adyar Traffic Investigation Wing are investigating.

A senior official of the Greater Chennai Traffic Police said K. Linesh Kumar of Avadi, along with his friend S. Jeevakumar, a resident of Tiruvottiyur, was returning home after attending a function on the East Coast Road around 1 a.m. on Sunday.

Linesh Kumar, who was riding the high-end two-wheeler, was proceeding at a high speed and lost control over the vehicle when the accident occurred. The rider, despite wearing a helmet, died of head injuries on the spot. Jeevakumar was rushed to the Government Royapettah Hospital in a 108 ambulance.