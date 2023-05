May 21, 2023 06:18 pm | Updated 06:18 pm IST - CHENNAI

A 25-year-old two-wheeler rider was killed after he fell from his vehicle when he hit a cow sleeping on the Poonamallee High Road in Shenoy Nagar in the early hours of Sunday. The identity of the victim was yet to be established.

The police said the victim seemed to be going towards Shenoy Nagar from Kilpauk on the two-wheeler without wearing a helmet at the time of accident. He sustained head injury and died on the way to the Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital.

