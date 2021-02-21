Motorcycle thief nabbed

A serial offender who had allegedly stolen motorbikes from CMBT, Koyambedu market and Nerkundram in the Koyambedu police station limits was arrested in Vellore.
The police recovered 25 stolen motorcycles from the accused, identified as Yuvaraj, 37, of Vellore.
Over the last couple of months, there had been an increase in the number of bike thefts in these areas, and on a series of complaints, a special team was constituted. The team scrutinised CCTV footage and found that the same man had been involved in the thefts.
After surveillance, it traced the accused to a house in Vellore. He had stolen the bikes parked on roadsides and sold them at a low price in other districts, the police said.
