Motorcycle rally to create cancer awareness held

Over 100 motorists participated in a bike rally held for cancer awareness in the city on Sunday.

The rally was organised by the non-governmental organisation Freedom From Cancer Relief and Research Foundation. Enthusiastic bikers, including women, bearing cancer awareness placards, participated in the rally from Sholinganallur to Mahabalipuram on the Rajiv Gandhi Salai.

Dr. Anitha Ramesh, founder and CEO of the NGO, who inaugurated the rally, said the funds raised from the bike rally, held for the first time, would go towards procuring medication for cancer patients. The rally is a pre-event for the annual Conquer 2019 event to be held on August 15.