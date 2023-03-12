ADVERTISEMENT

Motorcycle knocks down pedestrian at Kanchipadi

March 12, 2023 06:18 pm | Updated 06:18 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A 65-year-old pedestrian was knocked down after being hit by a motorcycle on the Tirupati Highway near Kanchipadi in Tiruvallur district on Saturday. The K.K. Chatram police have seized the two-wheeler and arrested the driver. 

The police said P. Govindasamy of Arcotkuppam village was crossing the highway when a two-wheeler proceeding from Chennai to Tiruttani hit the senior citizen. He was killed on the spot.  The body was sent to Tiruttani Government Hospital for post-mortem and handed over to his relatives. 

