HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Motorcycle knocks down pedestrian at Kanchipadi

March 12, 2023 06:18 pm | Updated 06:18 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A 65-year-old pedestrian was knocked down after being hit by a motorcycle on the Tirupati Highway near Kanchipadi in Tiruvallur district on Saturday. The K.K. Chatram police have seized the two-wheeler and arrested the driver. 

The police said P. Govindasamy of Arcotkuppam village was crossing the highway when a two-wheeler proceeding from Chennai to Tiruttani hit the senior citizen. He was killed on the spot.  The body was sent to Tiruttani Government Hospital for post-mortem and handed over to his relatives. 

Related Topics

Chennai / road accident

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.