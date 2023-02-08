Mother, son die in road accident at Maraimalai Nagar 

February 08, 2023 04:16 pm | Updated 04:16 pm IST - CHENNAI

A mother and son died in a road accident in Maraimalai Nagar on Wednesday when a speeding omni bus hit the two-wheeler in which they were travelling towards the city.

The incident occurred at 9.45 am on Wednesday on GST Road, opposite Maraimalai Nagar Municipality’s office.

Police sources said the deceased have been identified as R. Saravanan, 47, and his mother Thilagavathy, 67, of Maraimalai Nagar. Saravanan took his mother on his two-wheeler and the duo was proceeding to a hospital.

They took an U-Turn near the municipality’s office and were heading towards the city for the hospital. The private bus which came behind hit their vehicle and ran over them. Saravanan died on the spot and his mother who was critically injured was rushed to a private hospital where she was declared as brought dead.

Their bodies were sent to Government General Hospital, Chengalpattu for post-mortem. Traffic Investigation Police, Guduvanchery registered a case and are investigating. The Police are on the lookout for the bus driver.

