ADVERTISEMENT

Mother, son die in road accident at Maraimalai Nagar 

February 08, 2023 04:16 pm | Updated 04:16 pm IST - CHENNAI

Police sources said the deceased have been identified as R. Saravanan, 47, and his mother Thilagavathy, 67, of Maraimalai Nagar. Saravanan took his mother on his two-wheeler and the duo was proceeding to a hospital

The Hindu Bureau

A mother and son died in a road accident in Maraimalai Nagar on Wednesday when a speeding omni bus hit the two-wheeler in which they were travelling towards the city.

The incident occurred at 9.45 am on Wednesday on GST Road, opposite Maraimalai Nagar Municipality’s office.

Police sources said the deceased have been identified as R. Saravanan, 47, and his mother Thilagavathy, 67, of Maraimalai Nagar. Saravanan took his mother on his two-wheeler and the duo was proceeding to a hospital.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

They took an U-Turn near the municipality’s office and were heading towards the city for the hospital. The private bus which came behind hit their vehicle and ran over them. Saravanan died on the spot and his mother who was critically injured was rushed to a private hospital where she was declared as brought dead.

Their bodies were sent to Government General Hospital, Chengalpattu for post-mortem. Traffic Investigation Police, Guduvanchery registered a case and are investigating. The Police are on the lookout for the bus driver.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US