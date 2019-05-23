Mother kills two children, attempts to end her life

A 29-year-old woman in Maduravoyal killed her two children and attempted to end her life on Wednesday due to mounting debt.

Police said that Shylaja was residing with her two children in an apartment in Ganapathi Nagar, Alapakkam.

Her husband Sibiraj, a financier, had died recently and she was struggling to settle the loans he had taken.

The woman strangulated her children to death and attempted to end her life by swallowing sleeping pills.

A family friend who had come from Kerala on Wednesday morning found the house locked from inside.

After breaking the door, he found the woman unconscious with two children.

Police rushed her to Government Kilpauk Hospital for treatment and the bodies of the children were sent to post-mortem.

The Maduravoyal police registered a case against the woman. She will be arrested soon for the murder, the police said.

Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.

Youth stabs mother

A 40-year-old woman was stabbed to death by her 22-year-old son in Mannivakkam near Vandalur.

Police said that Bhavani, a resident of Kakkan Street in Mannivakkam, was married to Anbu.

She had two sons and a daughter.

After the demise of her husband a few years ago, she had a relationship with Rajkumar, a mason from Somangalam, the police said.

Her elder son Sampath, 22, warned her not to continue the relationship but she did not pay heed, police added.

On Tuesday, Sampath was shocked to see his mother riding pillion with Rajkumar.

He chased them in his bike. They fell after skidding near a speed breaker.

Sampath got down from his bike and stabbed his mother with a knife. Rajkumar fled the spot after being attacked.

The woman died on the spot while Rajkumar has been admitted in a hospital in a critical condition.

Otteri Police are fiurther nvestigating.