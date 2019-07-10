Mother and son held for duping people

A mother and son were arrested by the Semmenchery police on Tuesday after they were found to have cheated 60 people to the tune of ₹21.50 lakh.

Ruban Amalraj, a resident of Shozhinganallur, was promised a house in the Semmenchery Housing Board tenements by Chitra and her son Robert.

The duo said they would help him buy a house there and asked him to pay ₹50,000. Mr. Amalraj paid the amount in 2015.

Later, he filed a police complaint when they refused to pay him back. The Semmenchery police formed a team and began investigating.

Their findings revealed that Chitra and Robert had cheated 60 other people in a similar manner. They had received ₹21.50 lakh from their victims.

The duo were arrested and remanded in judicial custody.