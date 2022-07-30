Mother and newborn care unit set up at IOG

July 30, 2022 19:37 IST

A mother and newborn care unit has been established at the Institute of Obstetrics and Gynaecology (IOG) and the Government Hospital for Women and Children, Egmore, at a cost of ₹1 crore.

Health Minister Ma. Subramanian inaugurated the facility on Saturday. “There are newborns who might need extra care and treatment for low birthweight and jaundice. Usually, such babies are treated in a separate ward with the mothers visiting them only for feeding. But we wanted to bring in the concept of keeping the mother and newborn together so that the mother can observe the newborn through this unit,” S. Vijaya, director of IOG, said.

The unit has facilities for newborns, who are unwell, have low birth weight and are pre-term, to be with their mothers round-the-clock. This paves the way for the mother to be involved in the treatment of the baby. The unit comprises radiant warmer, continuous positive airway pressure machine, vitals monitor and phototherapy, a press release said. These facilities enabled kangaroo mother care, improved the percentage of breastfeeding mothers, and enabled mothers to be caregivers instead of only visiting their newborns.

The outpatient department of the hospital has been renovated at a cost of ₹1 crore, she said. It has centralised air-conditioning with all testing and scanning facilities and pharmacies. Apart from this, the auditorium was renovated at a cost of ₹25 lakh.

Member of Legislative Assembly (Egmore) I. Paranthamen, Mission Director of National Health Mission-Tamil Nadu Shilpa Prabhakar and dean of Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital E. Theranirajan were present.