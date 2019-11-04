Most waterbodies have been encroached upon

Most of the 210 waterbodies managed by the Greater Chennai Corporation have shrunk because of encroachments.

But the Revenue Department has not yet compiled a list of such encroachments. It has also not compiled a list of waterbodies that have completely vanished in the city. The enumeration to be completed this month is expected to throw light on the matter. “The data on the number of ponds and lakes that have vanished will be generated soon,” an official said.

The State government would have to make a decision on restoring such lakes and ponds to their original size, he added.

The Corporation has already started work on eco-restoration of waterbodies using funds from Smart Cities Mission and CSR funds. But the civic body is unwilling to remove encroachments in lakes and ponds, fearing opposition to the rejuvenation initiative.

“The actual area of most waterbodies in the city’s 15 zones are likely to be quite bigger than the existing size. We have restored ponds and lakes without removing encroachments. After the State government makes a decision on resettlement, we will start eviction,” an official said.