Most victims are children

A 50-metre walk from the main road turned into a nightmare for a 10-year-old girl recently as a pack of dogs tried to attack her on her way back home in Ashtalakshmi Nagar.

In at least 60% of cases, persons bitten by dogs are children below the age of 16 years, say doctors. Hence, there is a need to educate children not to ignore dog bites or hide them from parents out of fear of being reprimanded or fear of injections, they say.

Children make up the largest percentage of people bitten by dogs, with the highest incidence in mid-to-late childhood, the World Health Organisation has pointed out. Communities, especially children, should be informed about the risks of dog bites and prevention techniques.

Recently, doctors at the Institute of Child Health and Hospital for Children came across a child who was bitten by a dog but did not inform his parents out of fear of being reprimanded. “Treatment was delayed by 24 hours. Fortunately, a senior doctor picked up the clinical manifestation and asked the child if he was bitten by a dog. Instead of trying to scold them, parents should listen to them,” A.T. Arasar Seeralar, director of ICH, said.

The hospital received 576 children with dog bites in 2018.

He said parents should ensure that children do not play with stray dogs. Unlike adults, children sustain injuries on the face due to their height.

S. Ragunanthanan, professor of medicine, Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital, said that in 50% to 60% cases, it was children who were bitten by dogs, and there were chances that they would hide the fact from parents.

“So, it is important to educate them. Dog bites should not be ignored because we never know if a dog is rabid or not.

What is crucial is seeking immediate medical help, he said, adding: “We do not have cure for rabies and so, prevention is the only option. All dog bites should be handled uniformly. There are certain myths that mild bites need not be treated but we can never take chances. The wound needs to be assessed and anti-rabies vaccine (ARV) should be taken.”

Any transdermal bite, that is when the skin has peeled or there is bleeding, is classified as grade-III.