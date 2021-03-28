Most vegetable prices remain low at Koyambedu

Market gets adequate produce; wholesale traders expect a steady increase in rates by mid-April

Traders at the Koyambedu wholesale market made brisk sales on Saturday as prices of most vegetables remained at a nominal rate.

Though summer has set in, sufficient supply of produce from various neighbouring States helped keep prices under control. On Saturday, most vegetables were priced 20% lower than usual. The market received 400 truckloads of vegetables.

Wholesale traders noted that the cost of most vegetables, including beetroot and brinjal, were within the range of ₹25-₹30 per kg.

With Sunday being a holiday, most of the stock was sold out. Some vegetables, such as carrots and broad beans, which are usually priced high, were sold for less than ₹30 per kg. Cabbage was one of the lowest priced vegetables, selling for ₹5 a kg.

P. Sukumar, treasurer, Koyambedu Vegetables, Fruits and Flowers Merchants’ Association, said some of the commonly used vegetables, like potato, tomato and onions, were affordable now as they cost up to ₹20 per kg in the wholesale market. Only a few vegetables like drumsticks, small onions (₹50/kg) and green peas (₹60-₹70/kg) were relatively expensive.

“Sales increased by 20% on Saturday as more retailers purchased produce. But the additional demand did not lead to a spike in prices as there was sufficient supply. The cost of vegetables with high water content is on the rise as summer is here,” he said.

Traders expect prices to increase steadily by mid-April. Though restrictions are still in place owing to COVID-19, a marginal number of people were allowed along with retailers after checks, they added.