Most subways in Chennai reopened, traffic continues on waterlogged roads

Madley subway will remain closed for traffic, say police

The police announced that all subways except for Madley have been opened for vehicles.

As many as 11 subways were waterlogged after the recent spell of rain and were closed for traffic on Thursday.

According to the police sources, the following places are still waterlogged: Veterinary Hospital-Vepery High Road Mosque, Brickklin Road, Beach Service Road (Closed), R.R. Stadium, N.H. and K.H. Sterling Road to Loyola, T.T.K. Road, Eldams road, Postal Colony, Ram Theatre-Vadapalani, Bazullah Road-North Usman Road, Vani Mahal, G.N. Chetty Road, V.R. Road, Arunachalam Road, P.T. Rajan Salai, Kamarajar Salai, Mohamed Sathak College Road and J10 Global Hospital.

However, vehicle movement in these places still continued, the police said.

The following roads still remain closed: Jawahar Nagar Road and Peravallur 70 Feet Road.

Buses diverted

Due to potholes, buses on R.K. Mutt Road were diverted while entry for other vehicles was restored.

Traffic towards Valluvar Kottam towards Vani Mahal was permitted on Thirumalaipillai Road following yesterday’s cave in.