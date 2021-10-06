Most parts of Tamil Nadu likely to experience wet weather till weekend

CHENNAI

A cyclonic circulation over south-west Bay of Bengal to bring widespread rainfall

Thunderstorms with light to moderate rain is set to roll through most parts of Tamil Nadu till the weekend. Some parts of the State may receive isolated heavy rain on Wednesday as a cyclonic circulation over the south-west Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood may influence wet weather.

Moderate to heavy

On Tuesday, rain lashed several parts of Chennai and its neighbouring districts during the day. Rain gauges in some places recorded moderate to heavy rainfall by evening.

While Tirur in Tiruvallur and Kancheepuram received a heavy rainfall of 11.3 cm and 10 cm, West Tambaram (9 cm) and Taramani (6 cm) too had heavy rainfall by 5.30 p.m.

With intermittent rain and overcast sky, the day temperature in the city dropped to 28.9 degree Celsius, which is four degree Celsius lower than the average for Tuesday.

Places in the suburbs seemed to have an edge over city localities. While the weather station in Nungambakkam recorded less than 1 cm of rainfall, Meenambakkam received 3 cm of rainfall till 5.30 p.m.

Similarly, many other places across the State, including Valparai (5 cm) and Cuddalore (2 cm) received rain by evening.

Officials of the Meteorological Department noted that eight districts, including the Nilgiris, Theni, Krishnagiri and Salem may have isolated heavy rain on Wednesday.

Most other places in the State and Puducherry are likely to receive light to moderate rain till Friday.

After a slight drop in intensity of rainfall on Thursday and Friday, heavy rain may occur in one or two places over Vellore, Ranipet, Tiruvallur and Kancheepuram on Saturday. Moderate rain may lash many northern districts.

In Chennai, thunderstorms with moderate rain are likely in some areas and it may be heavy at times till Thursday. The city is likely to have maximum temperature around 32 degree Celsius.

5 cm of rain so far

Officials said the moist easterlies also aided in rain over coastal places. The State has registered 5 cm of rain so far against its October share of 18 cm.

Conditions are becoming favourable for south-west monsoon to begin withdrawing from some parts of the country from Wednesday. It may take a week for it to completely retreat, an official said.