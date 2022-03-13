Most civic projects listed in city’s Second Master Plan unimplemented

Urban planners cite the CMDA’s weakening role and the absence of a full-time Vice-Chairman for the authority in the past 11 years as reasons

Major projects listed in the shelf of schemes in the Second Master Plan for the Chennai Metropolitan Area have not been implemented owing to the weakening role of the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) and the absence of a full-time Vice-Chairman in the past 11 years.

The number of staff members in the CMDA has also reduced from more than 800, ahead of the Second Master Plan’s preparation, to around 200, ahead of the Third Master Plan’s preparation.

K. Kumar, visiting faculty, Department of Planning, SAP, Anna University, and former Chief Planner, CMDA, said the presence of a full-time Vice-Chairman of the CMDA was crucial in helping implement projects by urging the government to allocate yearly budgets for their realisation. Many projects listed in the Second Master Plan have not been implemented.

The projects that were not implemented are — the development of a monorail/light rail transit network for a length of 110 km, development of a bus rapid transit system (BRTS) for a length of 150 km, development of additional suburban train services for a length of 200 km, construction of Rail Over Bridges/Road Under Bridges (RoBs/RuBs) at 35 locations, construction of grade-separators at 50 locations, construction of pedestrian subways at 80 locations and the establishment of a regional network of roads (190 km) and rails (160 km) to serve the immediate surroundings of the Chennai Metropolitan Area, covering Mamallapuram, Chengalpattu, Kaancheepuram, Arakonam, Uthukottai and Gummidipoondi.

The Member Secretary, who is responsible for the day-to-day regulatory operations of the CMDA, would be unable to ask the government for regular allocation of funds for such big ticket projects in the Second Master Plan and address the complexity of the urban planning issues, urban planners said.

The Housing and Urban Development Secretary would not be able to spare time for issues in the city because of the need to address the issues for the entire State.

“Barring a few, most of the schemes listed in the Second Master plan have not been implemented. For example, schemes like the BRTS, light rail and monorail projects, cycle-lanes and the Chennai Unified Metropolitan Transport Authority (CUMTA) did not take off in the absence of a Vice-Chairman,” Mr. Kumar said.

V. Rajagopal, president of the Anna Nagar Western Extension Phase II, who had participated in the public consultation held in 2008 ahead of the formulation of the Second Master Plan, said many civic projects listed in the master plan had gone unimplemented because of the lethargy of the government in the past 11 years.

Pointing to the absence of mini-bus connectivity and the delay in the implementation of transportation projects for areas such as Mogappair in Ambattur zone, which was merged with the Greater Chennai Corporation in 2011, he said many areas have similarly been neglected when it comes to transportation projects.

“Mogappair residents want feeder service to the Thirumangalam Metro station, mini-bus connectivity to places such as the Perambur railway station, connectivity to K.K. Nagar and better public transport connectivity in general,” Mr. Rajagopal said.

ITDP South Asia Director Aswathy Dilip said the city’s upcoming Third Master Plan should focus on ensuring frequent and integrated public transportation to all its citizens; safe, comfortable and convenient infrastructure for walking and cycling; and create congestion-free streets through bold parking management and pricing.

To achieve the above outcomes, the city must set up the CUMTA. “The body will play an important role in crafting the transport vision for the city, adopting progressive policies and guidelines, ensuring coordination among different agencies to successfully achieve the vision and regular monitoring to enable course correction, if any,” Ms. Dilip said.