HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Mosquito menace: Chennai Corporation to intensify spraying in canals this monsoon

The Corporation said it was assessing mosquito density in canals, stormwater drains and side drains across the city; based on residents’ complaints, fogging/spraying is intensified in specific localities

October 31, 2023 11:11 am | Updated 11:11 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Shankar Lal Kumawat, Additional Commissioner (Health), Greater Chennai Corporation, inspected the R.K. Salai Canal stretch with officials on Monday, October 30, 2023

Shankar Lal Kumawat, Additional Commissioner (Health), Greater Chennai Corporation, inspected the R.K. Salai Canal stretch with officials on Monday, October 30, 2023 | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC), in its efforts to ramp up measures to combat the menace of mosquitoes during the monsoon season, has intensified spraying activities in canals.

Shankar Lal Kumawat, Additional Commissioner (Health) of GCC, inspected the R.K. Salai Canal stretch on Monday, October 30, 2023. The Culex quinquefasciatus, commonly known as the nuisance or menace mosquito, that can transmit diseases like filariasis and Japanese encephalitis, find their breeding grounds in waterways and canals.

 

As per Corporation data, the total canal length within Chennai’s 15 zones spans 316.01 km, while stormwater drains stretch over 1,898.78 km, and side drains cover 401.96 km.

The GCC Vector Control Department’s first wing monitors aquatic habitats, to assess mosquito density. “Entomological indices such as house index, container index and Breteau index (indicators for risk of disease transmission) are calculated on a weekly basis, and monitored, to keep vector density under control,” a Health Department official at the Corporation said.

According to the official source: To address the specific needs of different areas, intensified spraying occurs based on the number of complaints received. This approach is particularly crucial during the October-December period when monsoons create favourable conditions for mosquito breeding.

“This week, attention was focused on Zone 9 (Teynampet) along the Buckingham Canal and Zone 5 (Royapuram) where the Cooum River flows. Additionally, areas like Adyar in Zone 13 will be checked based on the feedback system and complaints from locals,” the official said, adding that the Public Works Department (PWD) is also involved, ensuring thorough cleaning and de-clogging of water bodies.

Related Topics

Chennai / Chennai Corporation / disease / public health/community medicine / healthcare policy

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.