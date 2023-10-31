Mosquito menace: Chennai Corporation to intensify spraying in canals this monsoon

October 31, 2023 11:11 am | Updated 11:11 am IST - CHENNAI

The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC), in its efforts to ramp up measures to combat the menace of mosquitoes during the monsoon season, has intensified spraying activities in canals.

Shankar Lal Kumawat, Additional Commissioner (Health) of GCC, inspected the R.K. Salai Canal stretch on Monday, October 30, 2023. The Culex quinquefasciatus, commonly known as the nuisance or menace mosquito, that can transmit diseases like filariasis and Japanese encephalitis, find their breeding grounds in waterways and canals.

As per Corporation data, the total canal length within Chennai’s 15 zones spans 316.01 km, while stormwater drains stretch over 1,898.78 km, and side drains cover 401.96 km.

The GCC Vector Control Department’s first wing monitors aquatic habitats, to assess mosquito density. “Entomological indices such as house index, container index and Breteau index (indicators for risk of disease transmission) are calculated on a weekly basis, and monitored, to keep vector density under control,” a Health Department official at the Corporation said.

According to the official source: To address the specific needs of different areas, intensified spraying occurs based on the number of complaints received. This approach is particularly crucial during the October-December period when monsoons create favourable conditions for mosquito breeding.

“This week, attention was focused on Zone 9 (Teynampet) along the Buckingham Canal and Zone 5 (Royapuram) where the Cooum River flows. Additionally, areas like Adyar in Zone 13 will be checked based on the feedback system and complaints from locals,” the official said, adding that the Public Works Department (PWD) is also involved, ensuring thorough cleaning and de-clogging of water bodies.