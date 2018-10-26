The Tamil Nadu Slum Clearance Board (TNSCB) and Chennai Corporation will start work on mosquito control in 134 slum tenements across the city.

Chennai Corporation officials led by Corporation Commissioner (in-charge) R. Lalitha participated in a meeting conducted at the Tamil Nadu Slum Clearance Board headquarters on issues faced by residents near slum tenements that had mosquito breeding sources, according to a press release from the TNSCB managing director M.S. Shanmugam.

The Chennai Corporation will raise awareness among residents on mosquito control in such areas.

Line agencies will clear garbage and sewage in 134 areas of TNSCB, the release said.