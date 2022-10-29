’Morning Marvels‘, a book by artist ‘Appa‘ Ramesh, launched

The musings and content of the book are excellent, says H.V. Hande

Staff Reporter CHENNAI
October 29, 2022 21:49 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Former Health Minister of Tamil Nadu H.V. Hande released the book ‘Morning Marvels’ written by artist and writer ‘Appa’ Ramesh here on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the event organised by Crazy Creations and Alliance Publishers, Mr. Hande said a lot of thought and effort had gone into the making of this book. “The musings and content of this book are excellent,” he said.

Mr. Ramesh said the book was a compilation of feel-good messages which he had been sending to his friends for a long time and the book had been launched with the intention of spreading positivity and enthusiasm. “We are all aware that there is the darker side to life but instead thinking about it, it is important to focus on the present and live life to the fullest,” he added.

Srinivasan of The Alliance Company said the book was bound to keep the readers engrossed.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Poet Erwadi Radhakrishnan and Tamil author Era Murugan were among those who spoke at the event.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app