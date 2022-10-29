’Morning Marvels‘, a book by artist ‘Appa‘ Ramesh, launched

Former Health Minister of Tamil Nadu H.V. Hande released the book ‘Morning Marvels’ written by artist and writer ‘Appa’ Ramesh here on Saturday.

In the event organised by Crazy Creations and Alliance Publishers, Mr. Hande said a lot of thought and effort had gone into the making of this book. “The musings and content of this book are excellent,” he said.

Mr. Ramesh said the book was a compilation of feel-good messages which he had been sending to his friends for a long time and the book had been launched with the intention of spreading positivity and enthusiasm. “We are all aware that there is the darker side to life but instead thinking about it, it is important to focus on the present and live life to the fullest,” he added.

Srinivasan of The Alliance Company said the book was bound to keep the readers engrossed.

Poet Erwadi Radhakrishnan and Tamil author Era Murugan were among those who spoke at the event.