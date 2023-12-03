More workers brought to Chennai from other districts, says K.N. Nehru

December 03, 2023 12:49 am | Updated 12:49 am IST - CHENNAI

As the number of complaints about civic issues on the 1913 helpline increased by 50% on Saturday, Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) improved preparedness for the monsoon, deploying additional workers, pumps, and equipment to tackle the rain predicted on Sunday.

The civic body has made arrangements for officials to respond to social media messages about water stagnation and other civic issues through the Integrated Command and Control Centre.

Municipal Administration and Water Supply Minister K.N. Nehru visited Ripon Buildings on Saturday to review preparedness measures. “Based on the lessons learnt in the past two days, we have proposed more work to prevent water stagnation. More water in Chembarambakkam has been drained as part of preparedness ahead of the heavy rain. We have stationed more workers in the city from other districts. More pumps have been readied,” he said.

“A total of 138 locations reported water stagnation in the city. They were drained in two to three hours after the intervention of workers from various departments. It took more time draining water from 37 locations, which has been completed now,” he said.

Stressing the need for safety during the heavy rain, he said residents had been advised not to visit parks and beaches for two days. “We will close all parks in the city. Residents have been advised not to go to beach roads.”

“In T. Nagar, water stagnation was reported because 6500 cusecs of Chembarambakkam water was released. Alternative arrangements to pump water have been made in such locations,” Mr. Nehru said.

“Areas such as Prakasam Salai, Pulianthope High Road, Rajaji Salai, and Police Commissioner Road did not have water stagnation. A total of ₹2,043 crore was spent on 267-km of storm-water drains. In areas where work was completed under priority 1, there was no water stagnation. We have started priority 2 works to mitigate flooding,” he said.

Food preparation for residents in low-lying areas has started.

Medical camps have been held in all areas of the city. “We have cleaned canals. Workers have been stationed to clear garbage from manholes. We are ready to work to prevent hardship to residents during the rain,” Mr. Nehru said.

