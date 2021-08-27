‘More women need to opt for regular health check-ups’

CHENNAI

27 August 2021 01:13 IST

In three years, the Amma Master Health Check-up Centre at the Tamil Nadu Government Multi Super Speciality Hospital (TNGMSSH) has screened 26,900 persons.

While steady patronage is a reason to cheer for doctors, they want the preventive health checks to reach more women, as when compared to men, fewer women have undergone screening.

“In particular, we want the awareness to reach more women. Some of the packages are specifically designed for women, giving additions in the form of mammograms and pap smears that can help in early detection of breast cancer and cervical cancer respectively. By including cancer screening in the basic ₹1,000-package, we have reiterated the importance of the welfare of women,” V. Anand Kumar, nodal officer, TNGMSSH, said.

Advertising

Advertising

About 15,000-odd men and 12,000 women had undergone preventive check-ups at the centre, he said.

Model centre

This centre, in particular, has turned into a model over the years. Teams from Telangana, Madhya Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh have visited the centre to replicate it back home.

“We were closed for four months during the first wave of COVID-19. After resuming activities, we launched the Platinum Plus package at a cost of ₹4,000 recently. The package is doing extremely well. In fact, most prefer higher cost packages worth ₹3,000 (Platinum) or ₹4,000 as these tests cost ₹20,000 to ₹25,000 in private sector. We have included cardiac fitness and based on cardiologist opinion, we take eligible persons for the treadmill. This package also covers lung spirometry and eye check-up,” he said.

About 20,000 persons opted for Platinum package, while 2,300 took the Platinum Plus package, he said.