More wheels, more battering on Tambaram Velachery Main Road

“Inconvenience today for a better tomorrow” — this painted message pops out of metal barricades lining CMRL worksites across Chennai. For motorists seeking to reach Tambaram Velachery Main Road taking Perumbakkam Main Road, this message is delivered in an “audio-visual” format. They “hear” this message through the thud of their wheels, far away from the work site.

These motorists are faced with a diversion from Perumbakkam Main Road into Radha Nagar Fourth Main Road and the journey continues through Sowmya Nagar First Street till the route hits Mambakkam Medavakkam Main Road.

The additional vehicular traffic load, larded generously with a raft of bus services, is beginning to take a toll on Mambakkam Medavakkam Main Road with parts of it breaking out in a rash of protest.

The section of Mambakkam Medavakkam Main Road that forms a junction with Babu Nagar Third Main Road, sports dents. Marked by drops and bumps, it makes for extremely uncomfortable motoring. As this junction has vehicles coming in from another road on the other side too, the slow movement of vehicular traffic causes a tight traffic knot, not just during the rush hour.

Further up, at the point where Mambakkam Medavakkam Main Road joins Tambaram Velachery Main Road, there is considerable disintegration of the road surface.

However, this patch looks like velvet ground in comparison to what lies further ahead, on Tambaram Velachery Main Road at the u-turn for motorists coming from Mambakkam Medavakkam Main Road. This U-turn has been divested of bitumen and is considerably broken, giving these motorists a deja vu experience from around the Babu Nagar Third Main Road junction on Mambakkam Medavakkam Main Road.

