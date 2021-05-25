More volunteers to help COVID-19 patients

Over 5,000 members from various non-governmental organisations will be recruited in the city

Over 5,000 volunteers from various non-governmental organisations (NGOs) are set to start helping city residents manage the pandemic. This is in addition to the 14,000 volunteers who have already been helping residents in various aspects of COVID-19 management.

Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi on Tuesday launched the distribution of the Greater Chennai Corporation COVID-19 Brigade badges for volunteers who help patients and other residents affected by the pandemic.

As many as 85 NGOs with 1,073 volunteers have already registered. The volunteers with the badges will be allowed by the police to visit various neighbourhoods of the city during the pandemic to help residents. They will provide services in different capacities, including assisting in COVID-19 Care Centres and homeless shelters and for supplying food.

In COVID-19 Care Centres, the volunteers will improve communication between doctors and family members of patients, provide information about the patients’ condition and advise family members on key aspects of patient management services. They will facilitate food distribution to family members of the patients in the COVID-19 Care Centres.

The volunteers will also provide food for the homeless persons in the city. The number of homeless persons is expected to have increased after the pandemic.

The NGOs will also provide accommodation for homeless persons.

Mr. Bedi has instructed officers to permit street vendors who are willing to start selling essential commodities using push carts or tricycles. The mobile vendors have been asked to use a public address system to announce the sale of essential commodities in a neighbourhoods. The vendors have been asked to display prices.

The Commissioner has also directed officers to give vaccination for the differently abled at their homes. The differently abled are requested to call helpline 1800 425 0111 or 9700799993 to get the vaccine.

Meanwhile, the Corporation has ordered all private hospitals to report the number of COVID-19 patients under their care on a daily basis. They have requested COVID-19 patients to get free doctor consultation through WhatsApp video call on 9498346510/11/12/13/14.