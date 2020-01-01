‘More volunteers as traffic wardens needed’

The Tamil Nadu Police Traffic Warden Organisation is a non-governmental organisation that works closely with the Chennai city traffic police to help regulate traffic.

The NGO, which reports directly to the Chennai City Commissioner of Police, also has the responsibility to form Road Safety Patrol (RSP) teams by enrolling schoolchildren to help manage the traffic around school zones.

Other activities

Azeem Ahmed, Deputy Chief Traffic Warden of TNPTWO, said the traffic wardens also take up other awareness activities including propaganda against drunken driving by distributing pamphlets using the RSP teams and holding rallies to promote wearing of helmets.

While the wardens and officers of TNPTWO work on a voluntary basis, the office-bearers rue the gradual reduction in the number of traffic wardens because no recruitment has happened for over four years.

Mr. Ahmed said the the number of wardens had come down from 265 to 190, and this was worrisome.

He said the selection of wardens would be initiated in the coming year. He also said not many students were showing interest in joining the RSP.

A request to the Directorate of School Education to give extra marks to the students on RSP teams has been pending, he added.