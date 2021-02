25 February 2021 01:15 IST

In view of the transport strike, Metro Rail will run trains every five minutes from 7 a.m. till 11 a.m. instead of 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. and from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. instead of 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, according to a release. Also, if the traffic continues to be high during the day, the frequency may be increased further, the sources said.

