Chennai

More Metro trains to run on Feb. 25

In view of the transport strike, Metro Rail will run trains every five minutes from 7 a.m. till 11 a.m. instead of 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. and from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. instead of 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, according to a release. Also, if the traffic continues to be high during the day, the frequency may be increased further, the sources said.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 25, 2021 1:16:24 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/more-trains-to-run-today/article33927966.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY