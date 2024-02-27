More traffic diversions coming soon at Nungambakkam, Chetpet

February 27, 2024 11:03 pm | Updated 11:03 pm IST

Like many areas struggling with traffic diversions made to ensure speedy construction of Chennai Metro Rail’s phase II, Nungambakkam and Chetpet, the two prime locations at the city’s core, will soon face the heat.

Costing ₹61,843 crore, phase II will cover 116 km with more than 100 stations. Chetpet, Sterling Road, Nungambakkam, and Anna Flyover are part of corridor 3, the longest at 45.4 km, from Madhavaram to SIPCOT at Siruseri, through Nungambakkam and Adyar.

The initial work of building the stations at Sterling Road and Chetpet has begun, and full-fledged traffic diversions will come into effect shortly. But some of the diversions that have already been implemented are causing inconvenience, commuters say.

Spending more on fuel

For instance, people coming from Chetpet have to take a long detour, travelling by Haddows Road, to reach Sterling Road, says G. Kumar, an autorickshaw driver. “I travel 2 km more and spend more money on petrol. But we cannot pass it on to commuters since most are unwilling to pay. It is very tough for people like us,” he says.

Similarly, one cannot go straight from Harrington Road to Spur Tank Road, but will have to go all the way to Dr. Gurusamy Bridge, take a U-turn, and reach Spur Tank Road.

“In the mornings, when I take parents and children to schools on Harrington Road, they are always in a rush and navigating this traffic and taking the detour to reach the destination on time is challenging,” he adds.

Koka Raghuram, who frequently commutes between Chetpet and T. Nagar, says the commute which wouldn’t take more than 10 minutes earlier now consumes nearly half-an-hour at peak hours. “We understand that such diversions are important, and we have to abide by them. But the authorities need to communicate such diversions in advance and post additional traffic policemen and marshals to guide people,” he says.

Plea to expedite work

Nissar Mohammed, a commuter on Kothari Road, says he avoids taking his two-wheeler for short distances because of the detour. “I just walk down for lunch or to do some errand because if I take my bike, I will spend more time on the road than on doing the errand. We can put up with diversions for a while. But they cannot continue for several years. Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) should push the contractors and finish the construction as soon as possible,” he says.

Nungambakkam and Chetpet have quite a few schools, and some of the parents find it difficult to take the detours and reach the schools on time. “One of the main issues is inadequate signage at the Chetpet and Nungambakkam junctions. For someone travelling through these stretches for the first time, it could be a little confusing,” says a parent of a student studying in a school on Harrington Road. Also, there are traffic violations at the U-turn below Dr. Gurusamy Bridge, which should be stopped, she adds.

Earlier, CMRL officials had said a part of the stretch in corridor 5, from Madhavaram to Taramani through Nungambakkam, would be completed only by 2028. It would take as much as four years because there were numerous challenges in completing this underground stretch.

Diversions essential, say police

A senior officer of the Greater Chennai Traffic Police says a few of these diversions are essential and were implemented only after careful deliberations. “There is less volume of traffic from Harrington Road to Spur Tank Road. In fact, after implementing the diversions, the traffic congestion has eased a bit and there is smooth flow at peak hours. At the Nungambakkam junction too, the diversion was inevitable, and the traffic movement has been unaffected, and we have not received any complaint from commuters,” he says.

More traffic diversions will be in place shortly in the Nungambakkam area, and the Greater Chennai Traffic Police are in talks with CMRL officials.

“They have made the signage. It will be in place before the diversions are implemented. Besides, we have requested them to open the median to ensure free movement of vehicles,” the officer says.

Meeting with residents

Recently, the traffic police held a meeting with residents of Nungambakkam, who wanted the potholes in some of the streets filled. The officer says the CMRL has completed most of the patchwork, and once it formally communicates the completion of the patchwork to the traffic police, the diversions will come into effect. “We are making efforts to implement the diversions with minimum inconvenience to commuters,” the officer says.