More T.N. fishers should avail of Kisan Credit Cards: Union Fisheries Minister

July 11, 2023 - CHENNAI

Union Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Parshottam Rupala on Monday, July 10, 2023, urged more fishers and those in allied services to avail of the Kissan Credit Cards.

Speaking at the National Fish Farmer’s Day celebration, organised in Mamallapuram, he said that in the past three years a total of 1,42,458 cards had been issued. He said that Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSSY) scheme activities would not only boost the income of fishermen and fish farmers but also increase the availability of fish in the market, which would have a positive impact on food security and nutrition. The scheme was expected to create employment opportunities in the fisheries sector, both in the production and processing of fish, thereby contribution to the country’s economic growth and development.

Union Minister of State for Fisheries, L. Murugan, said that shrimp exports had touched ₹64,000 crore in 2022-23, which was the highest amount reached so far.

Tamil Nadu Fisheries Minister Anitha R. Radhakrishnan urged the Centre to consider changing the annual fishing ban period on the east coast. He said that this was a long-pending demand of fishermen from the State.

