More time to enrol for philately camp

Online batches to be held from May 5

The Department of Posts has extended the deadline for submission of applications for the online summer camp on philately till April 30.

In a bid to introduce stamp collection as a hobby, the department will host an online camp in four batches from May 5.

A press release said children aged between 8 and 14 may enrol by paying a registration fee of ₹250. The entry fee should be sent through cheque/demand draft in favour of the Chennai Postmaster, Anna Road HPO, Chennai 600002 with the application with details about the participant. The link for the webinar will be emailed. For details, call 96001 13460 or 044-2854 3199.