More ticket vending machines planned several railway stations in Chennai

March 20, 2023 09:37 pm | Updated 09:37 pm IST - CHENNAI

The number of automatic ticket vending machines has been increased from 34 with 136 units to help commuters buy unreserved tickets, platform tickets and renew season tickets

The Hindu Bureau

The Chennai Division of the Southern Railway, to help commuters avoid waiting in queues in front of ticket counters particularly during peak hours, has started expanding the network of automatic ticket vending machines (ATVMs) at several railway stations. The Chennai division has installed 96 ATVMs in 74 railway stations of the city. 

In a press release, it said the technology initiative of installing ATVMs has increased from 34 machines to 130 machines. Being user-friendly, they enable the passengers to easily book their tickets through not only smart cards but also with QR code via UPI applications. The ATVMs could be used for purchasing unreserved train tickets, platform tickets and renewal of season tickets.

