HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

More ticket vending machines planned several railway stations in Chennai

The number of automatic ticket vending machines has been increased from 34 with 136 units to help commuters buy unreserved tickets, platform tickets and renew season tickets

March 20, 2023 09:37 pm | Updated 09:37 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Chennai Division of the Southern Railway, to help commuters avoid waiting in queues in front of ticket counters particularly during peak hours, has started expanding the network of automatic ticket vending machines (ATVMs) at several railway stations. The Chennai division has installed 96 ATVMs in 74 railway stations of the city. 

In a press release, it said the technology initiative of installing ATVMs has increased from 34 machines to 130 machines. Being user-friendly, they enable the passengers to easily book their tickets through not only smart cards but also with QR code via UPI applications. The ATVMs could be used for purchasing unreserved train tickets, platform tickets and renewal of season tickets.

Related Topics

Chennai / railway

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.