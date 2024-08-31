More than a haircut

With matted hair measuring four feet 10 inches, Kumar would receive a look of disapproval in any saloon. But not in Pappa’s saloon. Here he would be received with open arms, and he was. Jacob D., the barber at Pappa’s saloon shared a video with this reporter recently, and in that Jacob is seen adjusting a gown around Kumar’s neck before he runs the scissors over the entangled, unkempt hair, a smile planted on his face.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pappa’s saloon is a one-barber saloon attached to Udavum Karangal in Thiruverkadu. The 40-year-old NGO provides care for orphaned children, destitute senior citizens and undertakes rehabilitation of the mentally ill.

Jacob’s early association with the NGO was as a weekend volunteer three decades ago. He would cut the hair of residents and those brought to the home for rehabilitation. This association grew strong and now he works as a social worker, assisting the organisation in rescuing the homeless and the mentally ill from the streets of Chennai.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I was working in a factory for some years and was drinking a lot, so I started volunteering during weekends to come out of the habit as well as to give my free time for a good purpose,” says Jacob, a resident of Ambattur.

Once the factory shut down and Jacob lost his job, Vidyaakar S., founder Udavum Karangal, fondly called Pappa, invited him to join the NGO full-time.

Jacob says he is not an accidental barber but was always interested in cutting things and the sound of scissors. “I used to cut the hair of my relatives but after joining the NGO, Pappa encouraged me to try my hand at cutting different kinds of hair and at a few hairstyles,” he says humbly.

ADVERTISEMENT

Military cut is what he predominantly does. For children, extra care is taken to give make this regular cut look fashionable.

In the early years, Jacob used to do hair cutting for 50-55 residents during weekends; now that he is with them full-time, the work is spread out through the week.

After a person is rescued from the street, one of the first places they are taken to is the in-house saloon where the person receives an all-new look aimed at making them feel better. This is followed by a bath and a sumptuous meal.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jacob touches upon the regular challenges. While those with intellectually disability refuse to sit on the barber’s chair or see the scissor pass through their hair, some with mental illness have to be cajoled to have a haircut.

“The scissors is mainly used to trim the hair at the top, so the person in the chair does not get to see it. For the rest, I use a machine but some do not like the sound of it, so we try to distract them with friendly talk,” says Jacob, adding that he also helps in the kitchen.

Barbershops have largely been places to meet, vent and share personal experiences and Pappa’s saloon is no different.

“Getting a haircut can boost your mental health. Barbers are better counsellors, and the neck massage that they give can be a great stress reliever,” says Vidyaakar, adding that residents like going to the in-house barber for a cut.

Depending on the person, hair cutting can be a challenge and the first task is to convince the patient about caring for his hair. “Only if the person agrees is the haircut carried out,” he says, adding that at their centre in Madurovoyal a female resident has started showing interest in this art.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.