More than 99% of the landlords with telecom towers on their properties in Chennai have not paid property tax

November 09, 2023 09:48 pm | Updated 09:49 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) will not take coercive action against landlords in the city who have allowed the installation of telecom towers on their properties. More than 99% of the landlords have not paid property tax, with arrears of over ₹64 crore.

Following a demand from councillors during the last Council meeting to collect tax and regulate telecom towers to improve safety of residents, the GCC has found that less than 10 landlords have paid the associated tax. Most of the 2,944 landlords who have telecom towers on their properties have not paid the tax as the court has directed the civic body not to take coercive action against landlords. At least ₹4 crore to ₹5 crore is collected every half-year period from the landlords of buildings with telecom infrastructure in the city.

Residents of congested areas, such as T. Nagar, have flagged the issue of an increase in the number of telecom towers in their neighbourhood and the safety of residents near them during the high winds during the monsoon. Telecom experts said the number of towers in areas such as T. Nagar would increase based on the rise in the usage of mobile phones, which in turn is caused by an increase in the number of visitors at commercial areas.

“The World Health Organisation (WHO) has said there is no health risk associated with the towers,” said a telecom representative.

However, councillors protested against landlords who had permitted the installation of the towers in congested residential neighbourhoods in the vicinity of commercial areas. For instance, residents of Nehru Nagar, near Anna Nagar Second Avenue, claiming that the towers were a health risk, protested against the landlords and got them removed from the locality.

“Residents have demanded better regulation of the telecom towers,” said T.V. Shemmmozhi, councillor of ward 104 in Anna Nagar. V.S. Jayaraman, a resident of T. Nagar, said people in the locality were worried about the increase in the number of telecom towers along Usman Road. “More than 20 towers have been erected in our area. We want better regulation and improved safety,” he said.

“While installing towers near residential colonies, a no objection certificate must be obtained. The safety and security of those living near the towers should be ensured,” Mr. Jayaraman said.

