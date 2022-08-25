More than 93% of voter ID cards not linked Aadhaar

ADVERTISEMENT

More than 93% of electors in Chennai have not linked their Aadhaar with electors’ photo identification card (EPIC).

Around 92% of voters in the city’s suburbs in Chengalpattu district, 89% in Tiruvallur district and 83% in Kancheepuram district have not linked Aadhaar with EPIC.

Booth-level officers of the Greater Chennai Corporation said many residents did not provide Aadhaar details for linking with EPIC during the door-to-door visit. Instead, they willing to share details of passport and PAN. As residents in urban areas such as Chennai know that linking Aadhaar with EPIC was not mandatory, getting Aadhaar remained a challenge for booth-level officers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Many were reportedly not at home during the door-to-door visit of booth-level officers in urban areas such as Chennai. However, in backward districts such as Ariyalur, Perambalur and Dharmapuri, more than 35% of the voters linked their Aadhaar with EPIC.

In Chennai, only 2.47 lakh electors (6.34%) out of 39.06 lakh electors have linked their Aadhaar with EPIC by submitting Form 6B. More than 97% of electors in Egmore constituency of Chennai district have not linked their Aadhaar with EPIC. Over 13% of electors in Perambur constituency have submitted Form 6B, the highest in the district.

Less than 5% of electors have linked Aadhaar in 12 constituencies, including Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni, Royapuram, Thiru Vi Ka Nagar, Harbour, Velachery, Kolathur, Mylapore, Saidapet, Thyagarayanagar, Virugambakkam and Thousand Lights. Just 5,660 electors out of 1.89 lakh in Egmore have linked their Aadhaar.

Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi on Thursday conducted a meeting with principals of 28 colleges in the city to launch awareness programmes about linking Aadhaar with EPIC.

Camps will be organised in 3,750 polling stations at 987 polling locations in Chennai district on September 4 for linking Aadhaar with EPIC. The camps will be held in all other districts in the State.