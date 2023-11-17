ADVERTISEMENT

More than 80 suburban train services cancelled this weekend

November 17, 2023 09:00 pm | Updated 09:01 pm IST - CHENNAI

The cancellation has been done to facilitate ongoing engineering works between the Pattabiram and Ambattur yards from 10 p.m. on Saturday to 10 a.m. on Sunday

The Hindu Bureau

The Chennai division will operate 37 special trains to various destinations from Moore Market Complex station. Photo: File | Photo Credit: R. RAGU

The Southern Railway has cancelled 84 suburban train services this weekend. The cancellation has been done to facilitate ongoing engineering works between the Pattabiram and Ambattur yards from 10 p.m. on November 18 to 10 a.m. on November 19.

In a press release, the Southern Railway said trains bound for Avadi, Arakkonam, Kadambathur, Tiruvallur, and Tiruttani from Moore Market Complex (MMC) railway station would be cancelled. However, the Chennai division will operate 37 special trains to the various destinations from MMC station.

On Saturday night, the Southern Railway will cancel nine train services, in lieu of which it will operate four trains from MMC and Chennai Beach.

